Reba McEntire Mashes Her Life on 'The Voice' with 'Happy's Place' in New Video

One thing about Reba McEntire, she's going to keep a job on her at all times. Hosting awards shows, coaching on The Voice, acting on sitcoms, there's hardly ever a dull moment with her. Sometimes, though, there's a bit of overlap and you can see worlds collide. That's the case with the country legend when her new sitcom Happy's Place bridges with her regular gig at The Voice.

Recently, Reba posted a video of some behind the scenes footage of The Voice. There, she gets into random bits of fun and conversations with her other opposing coaches and everyone on set. Moreover, she sets it to the theme song of her new sitcom Happy's Place, which she sung and recorded herself. "Backstage moments on @nbcthevoice! So grateful to be here, coaching and learning from these talented folks every single day. This season's bringing some incredible voices, y'all - stay tuned!" she captions.

Reba Does It All for NBC Nowadays

Reba is quite the selling point nowadays. Obviously, people in their mid 20s to early 40s fondly remember watching McEntire's first sitcom in the 2000s. Evidently, that nostalgia transfers over to Happy's Place where they want to get that same feeling again. The numbers suggest this too, bringing in ten million cross-platform viewers for its debut episode. Moreover, she got plenty of love on social media upon the premiere of Happy's Place. "Reba came CORRECT in that little monologue. She thrives in the sitcom world. She has an honesty that translates so well," they explain.

However, McEntire doesn't have forever to stay with The Voice. She's stepping away from the hit show after the end of this season. There's no concrete timetable on how long she'll be gone. Still, with the current success of her sitcom and some music on the way, Reba obviously has prior engagements. Perhaps once she's done with her obligations, she may reunite for the show.