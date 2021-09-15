Oklahoma Firefighters Rescue Reba McEntire and Rex Linn From Historic Building

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn were among seven people rescued by firefighters from a historic site in Oklahoma on Tuesday (Sept. 14) after crumbling stairs left the couple stranded on the building's second floor.

TMZ reports that the building's "dilapidated stairs" were already set to be replaced before the incident, citing Atoka, Okla. Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins. The stairs to the third story also toppled on Tuesday, trapping others a floor higher.

Per TMZ, at least one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. McEntire, Linn and others escaped relatively unscathed.

Local news anchor Lisanne Anderson shared footage on Twitter of the local fire department's old-fashioned ladder rescue.

"Close call for (McEntire) in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21)," she wrote on social media. "Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok! While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka's finest came to the rescue."

During a July episode of sister Susie McEntire-Eaton's Circle Network series Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, McEntire explained how Linn's walk with God and belief in the Bible makes him a dream-come-true boyfriend.

"I've waited 66 years for a man to pray with and to share a faith and love of the Lord and to be compassionate and have a compassionate heart," McEntire adds. "That's very special."

The couple started dating shortly before the pandemic and became "internet official" last October.

Linn was born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma City. He's a graduate of Oklahoma State University. Notable acting roles for Linn include appearances on the TV shows Better Call Saul, Nashville and Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon. He also appears in such Hollywood films as Wyatt Earp, Cliffhanger and Kevin Costner's The Postman.

