Reba McEntire Is Leaving 'The Voice' But Will She Return?

Reba McEntire is set to depart from The Voice after Season 26, sparking curiosity among fans about a possible future return in some capacity.

On Wednesday, NBC released new details about Season 27 of the hit singing competition show, premiering in Spring 2025, including the names of the new coaches. Notably, Reba McEntire's name was absent from the list.

Reba McEntire won't return to The Voice after the next season, but Adam Levine will come back. Levine, an original coach from 2011 to 2019, will join John Legend, new coach Michael Bublé, and debuting coach Kelsea Ballerini in upcoming seasons.

In May 2024, Variety announced that NBC has ordered a new series titled Happy's Place, featuring Reba McEntire in the lead role. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, McEntire also shared that she has an upcoming album. This dual commitment to filming and music may explain her hiatus from The Voice, as she focuses on her new projects.

Will Reba McEntire Return to 'The Voice'?

Given that Reba is still working with NBC on her upcoming sitcom, there still seems to be a good relationship between the network and the Country Music legend. Reba McEntire will likely make guest appearances on The Voice in the upcoming season. Also, if her sitcom isn't a good fit, it's likely the door is open for her return to the long-running competition show.

In 2023, McEntire joined The Voice, stepping in for Blake Shelton, who departed after an impressive 23-season tenure as a coach.

Not long ago, it seemed Reba planned to stick with the competition show. Earlier this year, McEntire addressed rumors about her departure from The Voice firmly stating they were "not true." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she clarified the situation and reassured her fans that she has no plans to leave.

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true," McEntire wrote at the time. "These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product."

While Reba is spinning a lot of plates these days, one X user couldn't help but raise an eyebrow at the thought of a Reba gummy product.

"Okay, but hear me out, Ms. McEntire: if you did sell a gummy product, it would be a bestseller," they quipped. "Someone said Reba Bears," a second fan joked.