Who Is Reba McEntire's Husband? Meet The Singer's Boyfriend Rex Linn

Queen Reba McEntire needs no introduction. Really, she's only the secondary character of this article! Our main target is Reba's boyfriend, Rex Linn! Now, I hear the questions you might have. "Is Reba McEntire married to Rex Linn?" "How many times has Rex Linn been married before Reba?"

I understand! "Who is Reba McEntire married to?" It's only natural to wonder about your favorite celebrities! Well, as we've established, it's important to note that Linn is McEntire's boyfriend. However, before we dive into Linn proper, we have to build up to the legend himself! So, let's go back a little bit and answer some additional clarifying questions. Shall we?

Who Is Reba McEntire Currently Dating? Rex Linn, Of Course!

To be clear, McEntire and Limm are dating and NOT married. They met in 1991 on the set of the Kenny Rogers movie, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. Which makes sense, as Linn is an actor! He's best known for playing Frank Tripp in CSI: Miami, but he's also been around the block -- showing up in quite a few TV shows and movies.

"We kept in contact over the years, we both know the same people," McEntire explained to PEOPLE. McEntire and Linn reconnected almost 30 years later because of Young Sheldon, of all things! Linn's a recurring character on the show, Principal Tom Petersen. McEntire had a guest-starring appearance on the show. They met for dinner shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic started, and the rest, as they say, is history!

"[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. He's very into my music, I'm very into his career — it's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too," McEntire said on her Living and Learning podcast.

Since they've been together, McEntire has entertained the idea of marrying Linn. Speaking to Entertainment Online, McEntire sets the record straight. "If that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me," she clarifies. "He's never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."

Understandably, McEntire doesn't "have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or ring." However, she's all-in on Linn, fully committed to him!

Who Has Reba McEntire Been Married To In The Past?

Charlie Battles

This question is more in-depth than you'd probably think! In terms of public relationships, McEntire started with Charlie Battles in 1976 when she was a 21-year-old rising musician and he was a 31-year-old steer wrestler. No, you read that correctly! Battles, according to his obituary, "eventually [became] a champion IRA Rodeo Association Steer Wrestler in 1968, 70, 71 and qualified for the PRCA National Finals in 1974."

"I loved Charlie with all my heart, I wanted to marry him ... We had a lot of fun," McEntire said about Battles. "We rodeoed together, we ranched together." Unfortunately, their relationship would quickly deteriorate as McEntire's musical star rose. The same year (1987) she won her first Grammy for "Whoever's in New England" is the year she and Battles would call it quits on their marriage. Battles wanted McEntire to slow down, and McEntire wasn't having any of it.

"I guess I chose my career over my marriage," McEntire said, and that was that. Two years later, however, another man would win her heart.

Narvel Blackstock

Narvel Blackstock was a man befitting of McEntire's ambitions and hopes in the world of country music. Blackstock was a Texas-born guitar player, joining McEntire's band. Oh, right, and he was also her manager! McEntire married Blackstock in 1989, and she would give birth to her first and only biological child (to date), Shelby Blackstock, a year later in 1990. The pair would make it all the way to 2015 before their divorce was finalized in October of that year.

Despite being her longest relationship, McEntire doesn't recall her marriage with Blackstock warmly. Talking to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2024, McEntire was anything but discreet. Barrymore asked what it was like to mix business and pleasure with Blackstock.

"I think it works for some people. They can be married or have a relationship and work together. Our work was all the time. Our marriage was 26 years. We started out working together in the band. He was part of the band, and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business."

Before we get to Linn, there was one more brief "Honorable Mention" of a relationship McEntire had that I'd be remiss to exclude!

Anthony Lasuzzo

McEntire and Lasuzzo never tied the knot. Per PEOPLE, the two met through a mutual friend in 2017 while McEntire was on a vacation tour. "We just had the best time," McEntire said. "And so two nights later, we all went out to dinner, and he bought my dinner."

Two scant years later, however, the couple would make like a banana and split before the holiday season in 2019. "[Lasuzzo] and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together. We still talk and we're friends, but just decided to go our separate ways."

A footnote in the grand scheme of McEntire's life, but it's always good to be thorough! Now, dear reader, the moment you've been waiting for! Finally, the road leads to none other than...

Wrapping Up The Reba McEntire And Rex Linn Connection

As for Linn individually, he's a stand-up guy! As far as his past relationships, it almost seems like McEntire is his first serious lover! That's likely not true, granted, but he seems to keep all his other previous "romantic entanglements" close to the chest. It's refreshing when a celebrity's entire life isn't on full blast for everyone to stare at.

McEntire mentions that Linn has never been married, so that's something! Additionally, Linn doesn't seem to have any kids. Now, some people may look at Linn and think, "Hmm... why hasn't he been married/had kids yet?" Mind your business! Let McEntire and Linn have their whirlwind romance!

Also, you'll be able to catch a sneak peek of the couple in action in Reba's upcoming sitcom, Happy's Place! Until then, I'll leave you with some Rex Linn fun facts you can enjoy!