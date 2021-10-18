While appearing on "Apple Fitness + Time to Walk," Reba McEntire shared how she took charge of her career and business after her divorce. The 66-year-old was married to her now ex-husband Narvel Blackstock for 26 years. In 2015, their divorce was finalized. Blackstock had been acting as her manager at the time they were together.

The country singer stated, "Things started going south with my marriage. Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time -- we got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business. I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone."

The superstar continued, "I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that were going on in my life. I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."

The singer also spoke about the time where she was struggling after the death of her father, who was 86 at the time, in October 2014. She noted how she had to deal with her business life while having to handle the changes of her personal life all by herself.

The country music star noted, "Everything that I was dealing with privately, personally -- I had to run it all through God. I had to say, 'OK big boy, I can't handle this. This is way over my pay grade -- I don't know what to do, and I would wait, and He would guide me. And so without my faith, I have no idea where I would be or my career would be, at this time today."

She continued, "If someone walked up to me and said, 'Reba, I'm going through a situation like you did -- what's your advice?' I would say, 'Go home, regroup, and listen to see what you're supposed to do next.' Rally friends around you, good positive friends that have your best interests at heart -- which I did -- and you will survive."

The Grammy Award-winner recently released Revived Remixed Revisited, which is a triple album hits package, on Oct. 8. She also announced a tour which is set to launch in November after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Time to Walk" program on Apple Fitness+ launched with four of the biggest stars right now, Dolly Parton, Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, Shawn Mendes and NBA's Draymond Green. Each of the guests takes the listeners on a walk, sharing their stories and music that have inspired them throughout the years.

"Time to Walk" is available on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers. New episodes, which range from 25 to 40 minutes each, will be available on Mondays in the Workout app.

