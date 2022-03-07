Rare Video Shows Reba McEntire Showing off Her Barrel Racing Skills

You may have seen her in concert, but most people haven't had the privilege to see Reba McEntire barrel racing. This old video is proof of her skills though.

In this video, Reba can be seen showing off her skills on horseback. She makes the turns adeptly, leading her horse around each barrel at a leisurely canter. While she won't win any prizes at that speed, it's still impressive when you consider it was a spur-of-the-moment event.

Advertisement

The video description says McEntire was hosting this rodeo, not competing. However, she mounted a horse to please the crowd. Anyone who can sing "Fancy" without missing a note and then take a horse on an impromptu barrel race without even batting an eyelash is a legend in my book.

Read More: 7 Country Stars With a Rodeo Past

Reba is so much more than just a one-trick-pony. The country legend has been singing since the age of five, but before she was famous for that skill, she competed in rodeos as a barrel racer.

It's not too surprising when you consider her heritage. Reba comes from rodeo stock. Her father and her grandfather were World Champion steer ropers, and her first marriage was to champion steer wrestler Charlie Battles. She was even discovered at a rodeo, in 1974, when she opened the show by singing the national anthem.

Advertisement

In 2020, McEntire teamed up with Cody Johnson, another country singer with a rodeo past, for the song "Dear Rodeo."

Editor's Note: This aritcle was originally published in 2017. It was updated on March 7, 2022.

Advertisement

Related Videos