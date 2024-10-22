Reba McEntire And Gwen Stefani Had A Push Up Challenge On 'The Voice' And There's A Clear Winner

Is it just me or is this season of The Voice just really fun? The coaches all seem to have a natural chemistry and groove that makes it all exciting to watch. We got Michael Bublé telling all sorts of white lies. Snoop Dogg is being well, Snoop Dogg, and keeping contestants on their toes. Then we have a fierce rivalry between Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

This is one challenge that Stefani probably didn't want to try. The two singers went head to head in a push up contest. And I don't think Stefani ever put her hands on the floor. She was warming up when McEntire just went straight into Terminator mode. The Mcenterminator!! The singer is in surprisingly good shape and showcased that upper body strength.

She sent Stefani running away from her in mock terror. Stefani tried to take shelter with Snoop Dogg, but he said that he didn't want to get beat up by McEntire. The right choice, Snoop. The right choice!

The tweet says, "Push-ups and inspirational quotes...we're working more than just our vocal cords at #TheVoice!"

Push-ups and inspirational quotes...we're working more than just our vocal cords at #TheVoice! pic.twitter.com/0JIOXVYydT — Reba McEntire (@reba) October 21, 2024

'The Voice' Fans React

I'm not the only one who loved the interactions between all of The Voice coaches. One person wrote, "If I died and went to my own heaven I'd probably be hanging out with you lot." Another wrote, "You go girl!!"

Yet another wrote, "My beautiful Reba."

Several shared the love. One wrote, "I seriously love you. This is hilarious." Another wrote, "Nice to see there is still sanity in this country! Looks like a GREAT lineup of judges this season. Looking forward to the show."

