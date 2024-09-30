Reba McEntire And Country Music Mourn The Loss Of Kris Kristofferson

The country music world is reeling at the loss of music icon Kris Kristofferson. The singer passed away at the age of 88-years-old. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the genre.

Taking to social media, several singers memorialized Kristofferson and his talents. Reba McEntire shared a picture of the two singing together, writing, "What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people."

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton called Kristofferson a "great writer," "great actor," and "great friend." She shared that the industry experienced a great loss. Darius Rucker also paid tribute to Kristofferson on social media. He wrote, "We lost one of the kindest most beautiful souls that God gave us. I will miss u my friend. I love u Kris, I just love u man!!"

Meanwhile, LeAnne Rhimes wrote, "An epic human with the biggest heart. you will be so, so missed. rest easy, my friend. #kriskristofferson."

Kris Kristofferson Remembered

Lee Greenwood expressed that he was in total shock, saying that Kristofferson was a good friend.

He wrote, "Hard to believe my friend Kris Kristofferson has left us. He was successful in all areas of his life. A champion boxer, a world-class actor, a spectacular songwriter and singer, and a hero to everyone fortunate enough to know him. I will never forget his support for me when I received my first CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Award - his friendship and encouragement helped validate my career in country music and my place in Nashville. My family and I send our deepest sympathy to Kris' family. We lost a giant in our industry today!"

Kristofferson's former co-star Barbara Streisand also remembered him as well.

The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born," Streisand wrote on Twitter.

She continued, "For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside Of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."