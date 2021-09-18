Imagine two country queens taking a road trip through the desert in a convertible and singing along the way. That's exactly what Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes did in an early 2000s TV commercial for Dr. Pepper. In the TV ad, which began airing in 2004, the country music singers partner up as they speed down a desert highway drinking the classic soft drink. First, Rimes picks up McEntire from a little motel, where McEntire hands her a can of Dr. Pepper. Then, the two country stars take off on their journey while laughing, drinking Dr. Pepper and singing a catchy jingle that is tailor-made for them.

"So be you, do what you do. Be you, nothin's better, Dr. Pepper," they sing in the mini-country duet.

Along their journey, Rimes and McEntire stop at a gas station where other people are, unsurprisingly, drinking Dr. Pepper. The two grab a couple more cans for the road, and as they peel out of the gas station, they throw a can to the hunk trying to catch their attention. This throwback Dr. Pepper commercial almost seems like a music video as the two singers sing together throughout the short but exciting journey. In 2018, LeAnn Rimes dedicated a #throwbackthursday post on social media to the fun ad.

"Hanging in the desert with @reba for our @drpeppercommercial," she wrote alongside the ad. "Last week marked 14 years since the commercial began airing."

Dr. Pepper is known for producing fun and catchy ads for its products. An older example is the classic 1977 commercial starring David Naughton in which he dances on the street singing the "Be A Pepper" jingle. The soft drink has also produced commercials featuring Cyndi Lauper, Paulina Rubio and more.

Of course, Rimes and McEntire aren't the only country stars to act in commercials. George Strait has appeared in Wranger commercials dating back to the '90s, Blake Shelton has starred in various commercials, including ones for The Voice, and in 2021 he and Gwen Stefani starred in a humorous Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile. Dolly Parton also lent her voice to a SquareSpace commercial which aired during this year's Super Bowl. For the commercial, Parton recorded a new version of "9 to 5," changing the lyrics to "5 to 9" to describe the after-work "side hustles" in which many people engage.

