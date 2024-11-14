Real Life 'You' Situation: Popular Texas Bookstore Shuts Down After Owner Targeted By Stalker

A popular Texas bookstore has shut it doors after an alleged stalker targeted the owner and made her life a living hell the past few months. It's a situations reminiscent of the popular Netflix thriller You. Nia-Tayler Clark explained she's shutting the doors to BLACKLIT.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Clark opened BLACKLIT in Farmers Branch, Texas in 2022. It's a black owned book store. However, her dream turned to a nightmare in January. An unnamed man lives in the apartment complex attached to the bookstore. He began stalking and harassing her.

Clark eventually reported the man to the police and filed a restraining order. She also reported him to their landlord as well.

"He is purposely intimidating our employees. Our guests. He stands outside and paces our windows. He adjusts his body to make sure we see him and know he's there," Clark told CBS Texas. "He's trapped me behind a register. He would not let me leave. Most of it is alcohol-induced. He always comes in with a cup usually. You can tell he has been drinking."

Bookstore Stalker

Clark said that the stalker has also implied sexual violence as well. She said he said, "I'm going to be here every day until you no longer have a man." He also allegedly said, "You don't know what you're missing out on."

Fans of the Netflix show You may remember that Joe Goldberg ran a bookstore and became obsessed with an aspiring writer. Well, real life is imitating art. The man also allegedly crashed a women's bible meeting at the bookstore. It led to one of Clark's employees texting her about him.

"He started going on. And on about how he just got out of jail. He has been arrested 30 times this year, but he always gets out," they texted. "He left once we turned off all the lights in the store. And crouched together and by the time my boyfriend came he was gone and we all made it to the parking lot safely."

Clark made the decision to close the bookstore and to relocate due to the stalker.

"It really felt like a dream come true and an answered prayer, and so for it to just be snatched away because of one man has definitely crushed my heart and a lot of other people's," Clark said. "Honestly, it was a big burden to bear, the responsibility of the safety of all these individuals inside of BLACKLIT, myself, my son. I just keep trying to remind myself this is not a goodbye, it's a see you later. I'm the type of person who likes to finish what I start."