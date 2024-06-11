Read Gabby Petito’s Haunting Love Letter to Boyfriend Brian Laundrie

The case of Gabby Petito gripped the nation in 2021. Her fiancé Brian Laundrie murdered her while the two were traveling cross country.

A recently disclosed letter paints a haunting look at Petito's and Laundrie's relationship in the days leading up to her death. She asked him to stop crying and also to stop calling her names. The two appeared to be in an argument, according to New York Post. "Brian, You know how much I love you, so (and I'm writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names because we are a team and I'm here with you," she wrote in the undated letter.

Petito apologized for the argument in the letter. She also detailed a growing rift between them. "Yes, I can be a child sometimes, I know, but it's cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much, like so much it hurts," she wrote. "So you in pain is killing me. I'm not trying to be negative but I'm frustrated there's not more I can do."

Hauntingly, Petito also mentions the van in the letter. Petito would end up driving across the country with Laundrie in the van. He would kill her before ultimately taking his own life.

"We can work on the van together and they are OUR dreams now," she wrote. "So I hope you understand when I'm upset it's cause I love you too much. Now, stop crying!!! And come home and say you love me with a big hug."

Gabby Petito's Mother Forgives Killer

It's been several years since Petito's death, but the scars remain. Her parents, particularly her mother, decided to forgive Laundrie for his crime. However, they have no forgiveness for his parents

"I speak for myself here when I say Brian, I forgive you," Petito's mother said. "I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, that I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life. Your atrocious decision to take a life, my daughter's life, has ignited a fire within me, a fierce determination to protect the innocent from falling victim to monsters like you."

"I see no empathy in your eyes, no remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions," she said. "You do not deserve forgiveness. You deserve to be forgotten. We were denied the chance to confront our daughter's killer, to look him in the eye and express the profound pain his actions inflicted upon us. The unbearable weight of Gabby's absence is compounded by the sickening injustice of her murder remaining unpunished."