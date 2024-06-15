R&B Singer Angela Bofill Passes Away at 70

One of R&B's most graceful, effortless vocalists Angela Bofill has passed away. She was 70 years old at the time of her death. She passes in her daughter Shauna's home in Vallejo, California.

The news breaks on her Facebook page, with her manager Rich Engel revealing the tragic passing. "JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION. ON BEHALF OF SHAUNA BOFILL, HUSBAND CHRIS PORTUGUESE, WE ARE SADDENED BUT MUST REPORT THAT THE PASSING OF ANGELA YESTERDAY IS INDEED TRUE. WE THANK MELBA MOORE AND MAYSA FOR THEIR EARLY CONDOLENCES," Rich writes.

The cause is still yet to be revealed but Angela does have a history of health issues in her life. Bofill suffers a stroke in 2006 and 2007, leaving the left side of her body paralyzed as a result.

Fans of Angela Bofill are Devastated by The News

Numerous fans of Angela Bofill mourn the loss as a community in the comments. They recall some of the many reasons why they fell in love with Bofill's music in the first place. One person eulogizes her and laments never being able to see her breathtaking voice live in concert. "I had tickets 2 see her in concert years ago here in Chicago but it was cancelled due to her first stroke," they say. "I never got that chance 2 see her live but have all of her records. Such a beautiful, talented lady. Her voice can never be duplicated. R.I.P. Ms. Bofill. U and your friend Ms. Phyllis Hyman can sing 2gether in heaven."

Similarly, another user magnifies her impact in R&B and jazz music. "Angela Bofill was one of the greatest influences on my musical development," she declares. "A fellow Latina, singing R&B, and in her native language; with a music education and a background in jazz — Angela was the GOAT (and gorgeous to boot!) May her family find comfort during this transition, and may her memory and legacy forever be a blessing."

My sentiments closely resemble this person's thoughts on losing Angela Bofill's effortless voice and graceful presence in music. "I remember hearing "Under the Moon and Over the Sky" for the first time," they recall. "I was totally blown away and still am every time I play it. The choir of Heaven just added a tremendous voice. My condolences to her family."