It's been over a decade since the Showtime series "Ray Donovan" left the airwaves. Now, a spinoff is in the works. And Taylor Sheridan's "Tulsa King," which stars Sylvester Stallone as an exiled mafia capo who sets up shop in Oklahoma, will have some company in Paramount's crime drama department.

"The Donovans," loosely based on the Liev Schreiber-led "Ray Donovan," is coming to Paramount+ later this year. Subscribers will be able to view the series through the Paramount+ with the Showtime plan.

The official logline reads: "With the most powerful clients in Europe, 'The Donovans' will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what's in store tomorrow."

The original "Ray Donovan" followed Schreiber as the titular character — a "fixer" with a knack for making the problems of Hollywood's elite vanish.

"The Donovans" is directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, who's best known for his fast-talking British gangster films like "Snatch" (2000) and "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" (1998) as well as the Matthew McConaughey-led "The Gentlemen" (2019).

All 10 episodes of "The Donovans" have been written by Ronan Bennett, an award-winning screenwriter, producer, journalist and novelist. Bennett was wrongfully convicted of murder at just 19 years old, a decision which was overturned 18 months later. This inspired him to write his novel "The Catastrophist" (1999). His unique take on the criminal underworld, informed by harrowing personal experience, led to his screenplay "Public Enemies" (2009) starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale.

"We're going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world," Bennett said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "At the same time, I'm totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I'm committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We're going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will — inevitably — impact on our own lives."