Ray Benson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ray Benson of Asleep at The Wheel announced on Tuesday (March 31) that he tested positive the prior day for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The result came nine days after medical professionals sent Benson home because of a lack of testing supplies.

"Well folks, the bad news I've contracted the corona virus!!," the Western swing legend wrote on Facebook. "Been feeling tired for about 10 days! Went to be tested on the 21st! No tests so went home! Went back yesterday feelin the same tired out of it and they tested ... first call this mornin from lab sayin you got it!! Hoping for the best don't have the usual symptoms but feel tired head ache no fever no cough!! I'll be ok sure do miss playin music and seein everyone! Stay well this sh*ts serious!! I have been alone for the most part and wore mask washed hands used hand sanitizer still got it! Do not listen to right wing BS!"

Benson, age 69, has won nine Grammy awards as the leader of Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel. Benson and his band moved to Austin in 1973 at the behest of Willie Nelson. He's since become a Texas music icon and one of the most visible champions of his musical forerunner, Bob Wills.

Benson's news follows the March 29 passing of Joe Diffie. Others in the country music community to test positive for the coronavirus include Kalie Shorr, Laura Bell Bundy and John Prine.

Read More: Joe Diffie, Age 61, Dies From Coronavirus Complications

On Monday (March 30), the Texas Tribune reported that in Texas alone, there's been at least 2,877 cases and 38 deaths.

The Associated Press reports that public health officials still stress hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds and social distancing as ways to prevent the pandemic's spread and to protect older adults, people with pre-existing health problems and other high-risk populations.

