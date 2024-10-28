Raul Malo, Frontman Of The Mavericks, Needs Major Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Country star Raul Malo is providing a health update to fans. The frontman of The Mavericks revealed that he will be undergoing major surgery amid his battle with cancer.

Malo took to social media to share an update with his fans. Overall, he said that he's been managing alright with his diagnosis. He certainly hasn't lost his passion for music playing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on his guitar.

However, he announced that he wouldn't be able to play at the New Hope Winery in December. The country star confirmed that he's going to have major surgery. Doctors want to proceed with operating on his liver.

"Doctors don't want to risk losing the window to operate successfully on the liver (especially after the first procedure went so well)," he wrote. "But the hopes are to start the year strong, rested and healthy. All the Mavericks shows will play including finishing out our year at the Ryman. Thank you all for your loving support and your understanding of the fluid situation that we've been dealing with. In the meantime ... Play Ball!!!! Go (Yankees)."

Raul Malo Opens Up About Diagnosis

For the most part, fans were more than understanding of the country star.

"Please take care of yourself," one person wrote. "That's all that matters at this time. We love you. Hope to see you again soon. We missed you in steamboat."

"Just do what you have to do Raul to get healthy," another wrote. "We love you and are praying for you."

This comes after Malo went public with his cancer diagnosis.

"In the last couple of years, we out here on the road, we have been on a health kick," he said. "Treating ourselves a little better. Taking care out ourselves a little better, and really trying to do all the right things as far as nutrition, etc. So, part of the health journey is to get yourself checked out. Go to a doctor, take a physical and start there."

He said that after visiting a specialist he learned of his cancer.

And that led to another appointment with a gastrointestinal specialist, which led to a CAT scan," he said. "And that proved to show two cancerous spots."