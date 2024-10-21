Rascal Flatts Sold A Whopping Amount Of Tickets For Their Life Is A Highway Reunion

Sure looks like Rascal Flatts won't have to worry about empty seats for their Life Is A Highway reunion. Tickets for it were grabbed at incredible speed. In fact, according to Country Chord, the popular threesome of Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus sold 140,000 tickets in under one week! Incredible!

Just three weeks ago, at the beginning of October, Rascal Flatts made the announcement of their tour (with special guests Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane). which will mark a quarter-century of great music from the band. The tour begins in February 2025 and ends in April after visiting 21 cities.

They wrote on Instagram that the event will "celebrate 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music, with the trio delivering a thank you to the fans who have supported them throughout their over two decades-long career."

Later, they explained on IG, "The #LifeIsAHighwayTour is officially sold out in several cities with just a few tickets remaining! We are humbled and blown away by the response. We're very excited to share that VIP upgrades are now available for select cities at RascalFlatts.com."

Rascal Flatts' Many Achievements In Music Are Very Impressive

They Have Gotten Scores Of Awards And Sold Millions Of Albums And Tickets

They really have reached the lofty pinnacle of the country music genre. Per their web site, Rascal Flatts has "17 Number One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, and over 12 billion total lifetime streams...while also selling over 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People's Choice and more...."

Wow. There's almost nothing left to conquer for them.

Rascal Flatts Burst Onto The Country Music Scene In 2000

'Prayin' For Daylight' Was Their First Big Chart-Topper

The tune went to number three on the Billboard Country Music chart, per Spotify. The songwriters responsible for it, Rick Giles and Steve Bogard, talked about its genesis to Bart Herbison of Nashville Songwriters Association International. via The Tennessean.

Bogard said, "We were finished within a couple hours. We questioned the shortness of the first verse and the way it rhymed and how quickly it got to the chorus, at first. Then we said, "No, we'll just write something different." That's the thing about a steady co-writing relationship. Sometimes you're more willing to color outside the lines and do something different."

A classic hit was thus born!