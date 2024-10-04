Rascal Flatts Reveals They Haven't Seen Each Other In Five Years

Rascal Flatts is back, baby! The band announced that it's reuniting for a tour for the first time in over five years. But there's something more shocking. The band confessed they haven't seen each other since the last tour.

The entire band of Rascal Flatts sat down with Taste of Country Nights, which is the first time they've been together in half a decade. The band revealed that they didn't all get together before deciding to reunite for the tour.

"I gotta be honest today. This is the first time we have been together in 5 years, man," Joe Don Rooney admits.

Instead, they communicated digitally and through their teams. "We've communicated obviously through text and through emails and our management, but this is the first time. It's wild," he adds.

For the reunion tour, it will be about figuring out how to work together again. But it sounds like the band is excited to be together once more.

"We saw each other in the back alley, just like the old days," Rooney jokes.

"I had a wedding dress on, it got a little freaky," Jay DeMarcus responds.

"Gave him a big old kiss," Rooney says back.

Rascal Flatts Reunion

However, they haven't rehearsed any in the past few years. For Rascal Flatts member Joe Don Rooney, it will be the first time performing since becoming sober.

"It's been a heckuva journey for me the past 3 years. Not only is today my born date - but today is also my 3 year sobriety date," he writes.

"I'm grateful and my heart is so full of love and appreciation today. God is so GOoD!!" Ronney adds. "Anyone out there who might be struggling with addiction, please know there is light at the other end of that long seemingly endless small tunnel."

Previously, the Rascal Flatts member said that it affected his relationships. He wrote, "I was not a good father — I was not a good husband — and I was not a good bandmate to my business partners ... I probably would've never taken responsibility for any of this if it hadn't been for my car wreck on Sep 9, 2021."