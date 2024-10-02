Rascal Flatts Is Reuniting For The First Time Since 2019, And Fans Are Having A Meltdown

After being teased on and off for several weeks, we have official confirmation: Rascal Flatts is back, y'all. Back for the farewell tour they wanted to do in 2020, anyway. Beyond that, who knows? But for now, fans are basking in the news that the band is back together and more energized than ever!

"It's hard to believe that 2025 will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts... and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of all of YOU who have given us so much! Tickets for the Life Is A Highway Tour featuring [at]Lauren_Alaina and [at]iamChrisLane go on sale this Friday, October 4, at 10AM local time!" the group posted across their social media pages.

Just last year, Jay DeMarcus seemed to largely dismiss the idea of a Rascal Flatts reunion. Per PEOPLE, DeMarcus made himself clear. "I would want to say never say never. [But] we're in such different places right now and don't really communicate on a consistent basis. There are just so many steps that would have to take place in order for us to get back to even talking about it. It's not too late, I just... I think the further we get away from it the harder it is to put it back together." Well, turns out "never say never" was exactly the correct sentiment!

Rascal Flatts Is Back, And Fans Are Loving It

They're thirsty for the Life Is A Highway tour. "The first concert I ever went to was Rascal Flats at country thunder when I was 4, I told everyone there I was seeing 'rascal fats' now at 26 I can repay my mom for surprising me with seeing them again when I was in second grade," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user recalls. Rascal Flatts brings up the good nostalgia and not the "I'm 30 and everything is falling apart" crisis of existence!

"Bout time country music hasn't been the same since Flatts left fingers crossed for at the very least a few new singles!!!" one Instagram user exclaimed gleefully. As I said, it remains to be seen how far the Rascal Flatts reunion will go. But this is a victory we should savor while it's available!