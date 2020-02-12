oembed rumble video here

We can all agree that trains are pretty much the best thing ever. It's all about the beautiful scenery, the peace and quiet, and the time away. But, what's better than a train traveling all around Mexico? A train with unlimited Tequila!

Yes, the latest in luxury alcohol packed travel comes from no other than our favorite Tequila, Jose Cuervo. JC currently has an all-you-can-drink tequila train, and boy, I am packing my bags to Mexico already. How did I not know of this before?

As I said, it's really a dream come true. You can either sip...or slam shots, whatever you prefer, of Tequila while traveling from Guadalajara in western Mexico to the city of Tequila. Tequila, Jalisco is a town of nearly 50,000 people in the central northern region from the city of Guadalajara.

The deal includes a round-trip train transportation and bottomless drinks at the open tequila bar, because of course, and a full Mexican snack bar. Guests can also join a separate tequila tasting with experts on the drink, take a tour of the Jose Cuervo's La Rojeña distillery in Tequila, and watch a Mexican cultural show. A history lesson while drunk? Sure, why not. What could go wrong?

La Rojeña distillery is definitely worth checking out since it explains the history of our favorite drink. Being the oldest distillery, it still produces artisanal Tequila after 250 years. Guests will have the chance to not only get on the famous train but also look through the facility to witness the agave process and stroll through the barrel-stacked halls and agave fields, as well as special spots like the Plaza Juan Soriano and the Margarita Bar.

Believe it or not, The Jose Cuervo Express Train has been around for quite some time, but the round trip all-you-can-drink Tequila experience was created in 2012. The train has regular "sunrise and sunset" hours, offering guests a morning train ride to Tequila with an evening bus ride back to Guadalajara and vice versa.

If you're anything like me, and tequila is on your top 5 of your food chain groups, it's definitely worth the trip. Prices for the train are actually not bad at all, starting from $111 on Travel Pirates website.

But of course, the cost of your trip depends on the exact package one chooses. Premium tickets run around $122 and Premium Plus tickets are $132. Which, honestly, the Premium Plus Wagons sounds great, it's only $21 more. But hey, that's just me.

Happy Tequila tasting!

This post was originally published on February 18, 2019 and originally appeared on Rare, check it out for more of Silke Jasso's work.



