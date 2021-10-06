'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Returns to TV This Year

We all know it is not Fall without pumpkin everything. Pumpkin coffee, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin patch dates, pumpkin, pumpkin, pumpkin. It's an unwritten rule that most of us follow because let's face it, pumpkin is pretty tasty. Fight me on that, I dare you.

The "holidays" normally reference the last three holidays before New Year's: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. And there's not a more fitting tradition than watching the classic Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanut gang as they spend time together, learning valuable lessons and making timeless jokes in each heartwarming, holiday-specific episode.

Unfortunately, last year it was announced that the movie was tragically not airing on TV since Apple TV+ became the home of the franchise which meant it wouldn't air on stand television across the country. But lucky for us, the gang will be back on television this holiday season. So, yes, the Halloween special will still be available on Apple's streaming platform, but they also allowed PBS to air the Peanuts Thanksgiving AND the Christmas specials.

What is "The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"?

I don't know about you, but Charlie Brown (along with Sally, Pig-Pen, Schroeder, and Snoopy) has been a tradition in my family since I was born. My brother and I made it our "Halloween thing" every year...besides trick-or-treating and carving jack-o-lanterns, of course.

Never seen the movie before? Well, the 1966 beloved film is family fun for all ages and includes Charlie Brown's all-star cast. On Halloween night, Linus Van Pelt (The cute 'peanut' who is always carrying around his security blanket) is waiting for the arrival of the "Great Pumpkin," which is due to show up in the town's pumpkin patch, while Charlie Brown gets invited to a Halloween party hosted by Violet. The Great Pumpkin is a fabled holiday character, much like the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus, so not everyone believes it's real, but Linus and Lucy still attempt to prove the pumpkin in fact exists.

It's also where the iconic image of Snoopy as a fighter pilot makes its first appearance! Fun Fact: The image of Snoopy, "Flying Ace" became a good luck charm for NASA astronauts during the Apollo space mission, that Apollo 10 mission nicknamed the lunar module "Snoopy" and their command module "Charlie Brown." Also, did you know the voice of Snoopy is performed by the film's director, Bill Melendez? Yup, he continued to voice the pupper for 40 years after directing the Peanuts special! Other actors in the special include Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea, Glenn Mendelson, Ann Alteri, Gail DeFaria, Lisa DeFaria, Kathy Steinberg and Sally Dryer.

Whether you're just watching the magical film for the first time, or you've loved it for decades (like me), grab yourself some snacks, and enjoy a nice spooky day in! Up next, "A Charlie Brown Christmas!"

Charlie Brown Holiday Specials: How to Watch

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" : Scheduled to air on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 24.

: Scheduled to air on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 24. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" : Scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21.

: Scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21. "A Charlie Brown Christmas": Scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 19 on PBS and PBS Kids.

