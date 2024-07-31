Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Gives Eyebrow-Raising Performance At A Rally For VP Kamala Harris

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion raised some eyebrows and dropped a few jaws when she performed her song "Savage" at a campaign rally attended by 10,000 people in Atlanta on Tuesday for VP Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

As the New York Post reported, "This was one expletive-laced endorsement."

Whoa!

The Grammy-winning tune that dropped in 2020 has what the Post referred to as "unsavory and X-rated lyrics." The words of "Savage" are, in places, pretty raw, shall we say.

Let's take a closer look at what happened.

Megan Thee Stallion Gave An Animated Performance

She Wore A Form-Fitting Blue Pantsuit, A Necktie, And A Bare Midriff

Harris' rally began with a rousing bang. Per Rolling Stone, Megan jumped in at the get-go of the event, which was held at the Georgia State Convocation Center, with the declaration, "I want to start off by saying Hotties for Harris!"

Her fans dub themselves "hotties" in honor of the song "Hot Girl Summer."

CNN provided the fashion rundown of Megan's unabashed ensemble this way: "The three-time Grammy winner arrived on stage to perform in a pair of second-skin cobalt flares, a matching cropped blazer and tie by designer Abdul Sall. Underneath, her white collared shirt was similarly slashed at the midriff, exposing her gleaming belly button stud."

She was joined on the stage by dancers who were similarly clad.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, prior to singing her song "Body," Megan exhorted the throng, "I know my ladies in the crowd love their body. And if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for."

What Was The Reaction to Megan Thee Stallion's Performance?

There Was Fallout From Conservatives

Newsweek reported that Tomi Lahren, a commentator for Fox News, "posted a clip of the rapper dancing, writing in the caption, "THAT is how Kamala is going to convince Americans she is a serious candidate?"

Lahren also wrote in another post, "Folks, I am not a prude. I'm really not. Policing rap songs really isn't my thing because I listen to rap and hip-hop and don't put much stake into it. HOWEVER. I was a little taken aback at that Megan Thee Stallion performance on stage for Kamala Harris."

There was pushback as well. Rolling Stone via Yahoo Entertainment, slammed the criticism from "the pearl-clutching, misogynoir-spewing...conservatives...."