Randy Travis' Gospel Material Compiled for 'Worship & Faith' CD/DVD Set

Country Music Hall of Fame member and seven-time Grammy award winner Randy Travis has cut several soul-stirring songs of faith throughout his inspirational journey, most famously his 2002 classic "Three Wooden Crosses."

To commemorate a man of faith's catalog of country-gospel and praise and worship songs, Gaither Music Group will issue a compilation gospel album on Feb. 21 titled Precious Memories: Worship & Faith.

The Christian music CD will include a concert DVD filmed in 2003 at Calvary Assembly of God in Orlando, Fla.

Both discs feature material familiar to fans of old-school country and Southern gospel, including a song the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band learned from the Carter Family, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken;" one of the best covers pulled off by Willie Nelson, "The Unclouded Day;" Elvis Presley favorite "Peace in the Valley;" and "Turn Your Radio On" and "I'll Fly Away," two of several gospel music and bluegrass standards penned by Tom Brumley of Buck Owens' Buckaroos' father, Albert E. Brumley. The rest come from the red-back hymnal.

Precious Memories CD Track Listing

"Blessed Assurance"

"How Great Thou Art"

"In The Garden"

"Softly And Tenderly"

"I'll Fly Away"

"Peace In The Valley"

"Precious Memories"

"Just A Closer Walk With Thee"

"The Unclouded Day"

"Sweet By And By"

"Are You Washed In The Blood?"

"Three Wooden Crosses"

Worship & Faith DVD Playlist

"Shall We Gather At The River?"

"You Are Worthy Of My Praise"

"Just A Closer Walk With Thee"

"We Fall Down"

"Will The Circle Be Unbroken?"

'He's My Rock, My Sword, My Shield"

"Peace In The Valley"

"Sweet By And By"

"Open The Eyes Of My Heart"

"Turn Your Radio On"

"Above All"

"Love Lifted Me"

"I'll Fly Away"

"Pray For The Fish"

"Three Wooden Crosses

