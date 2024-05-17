Randy Travis Presenting At The ACM Awards Hit Country Fans Right In Their Feels

Randy Travis has country music fans feeling like it was the 1990s. The singer appeared at the ACM Awards as a presenter alongside Clay Walker. His presence made a lot of viewers emotional.

Many took to social media to share their excitement over seeing Travis standing there. One person wrote, "Oh my God Randy Travis!!" Another commented, "Chills watching@randytravis on stage. Him just being there is amazing." Yet another person commented, "So cool seeing Randy Travis on stage at ACM awards! A legend!"

Still another one wrote, "One of my favorites Randy Travis presenting ??." However, one person pointed out that Walker appeared to not realize Travis' song was AI recorded. They wrote, "@ClayWalker doesn't realize AI was involved in @randytravis' new song.?"

Randy Travis On New Song

Travis recently returned with his first song since his stroke — "Where That Came From." Travis recorded the song with the assistance of artificial intelligence to recreate his voice. He shared what it meant to have his family hear it. He said, "To finally get to share the song with my family was both emotional and exciting. Raleigh, Cavanaugh, and her husband Kyle are the heartbeat of our daily lives and have been great leaning posts for me and Mary. To hear that familiar voice again filled their hearts with happiness and their eyes with tears."

He continued explaining what it meant to him. He said, "Eleven years ago I never thought I would be able to have a hand in music production of any kind, but by God's grace and the support of family, friends, fellow artists, and fans, I'm able to create the music I so dearly love. Working with Kyle Lehning and Warner Music Nashville again has been so special and nostalgic, and I'm so excited to share my new song 'Where That Came From' with you today. Many thanks to my wonderful team and the best fans in the world for putting me back in the saddle again! I've enjoyed every moment of it."

Likewise, he played the song for several artists such as Walker and also Carrie Underwood. She wrote to him, "Congratulations Randy Travis on the release of #WhereThatCameFrom! I had no idea what you had up your sleeve when we recently met, but I'm so honored that you included me to preview this song...it's amazing,"