Randy Travis Unveils Unreleased 'No Place Like Home' Music Video From the '80s

The unveiling of a digitally enhanced music video from the mid-'80s for Randy Travis' "No Place Like Home" began a busy Wednesday (Oct. 13) for the Country Music Hall of Fame member. The video's premiere on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com and the ViacomCBS Billboard in Times Square precedes Garth Brooks presenting Travis tonight with a CMT Artist of a Lifetime award during the network's annual Artists of the Year broadcast from Nashville.

Songwriter Paul Overstreet's "No Place Like Home" was the fourth single and fourth Top 10 hit from Travis' genre re-defining debut album, 1986's Storms of Life.

Director Michele Mahrer's vision serves a similar role as Travis' voice, with both injecting raw emotion into Overstreet's lyrics.

"I hope the message that the viewer takes with them is that when things in life appear hopeless... find a way," said Randy Travis in a press release. "Appreciate what you have, be mindful of God's blessings in your life. Think twice, or more, before you close and lock the door. Cherish, hold tight to that which is dear. Your heart, and your hat, hang at home. Be slow to blame and fast to forgive--pray the same from others...we all need it!"

Read More: Dolly Parton Raised $700K For Middle Tennessee Flood Victims

Storms of Life was recently reissued for its 35th anniversary with "No Place Like Home," "Diggin' Up Bones," "On the Other Hand" and other album tracks remastered. Three unreleased songs from the vault were tacked onto the tracklist.

As for his CMT honor, Travis becomes just the sixth Artist of a Lifetime honoree, following Reba McEntire (2019), Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014).

"No Place Like Home" Lyrics

Well there's my easy chair

Just sittin' there

I've spent a lot of time

Thinkin' of this perfect love

I know is yours and mine And oh how I love

That old picture on the wall

Of you and me and the kids

My most favorite times in life

I've spent right here where we live

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

It just hit me

As I was leaving

There's no place like home

From the bedroom

I smell perfume

My favorite kind your wore

And it brings back memories

Of all those nights

Behind our bedroom door

And the saddest thing

I think I've ever seen

Was my closet all cleaned out

It's sad to think

That one must leave

Cause we can't work things out

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

It just hit me

As I was leaving

There's no place like home

So baby say that I can stay

For just a day or so

Then maybe I can change your mind

And I won't have to go

Just look into

These baby blues

And tell me it's okay

I love that smile

It drives me wild

No love won't die today

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

Related Videos