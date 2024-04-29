randy-travis-is-teasing-new-music-and-fans-are-having-a-meltdown

Randy Travis just teased that fans won't have to wait "Forever and Ever, Amen" for new music from the Country Music legend. Travis posted a video hinting at new music, sparking speculation among fans and fellow stars about an upcoming release.

Sunday, Travis took to TikTok to post a video of himself in the studio. The brief footage captures him seated before a mixing board, with the soft strains of music playing in the background.

He leans forward, pressing a button, and suddenly the music crystallizes. The harmonious blend of guitar, drums, and pedal steel fills the air, as Travis nods in rhythm and offers a warm smile to the camera.

Fans Rejoice at the Prospect of New Music From Randy Travis

Of course, the comments were flying under Randy Travis's tease on new music. "Excuse me, what wait what's happening is this real life? Is this a Randy Travis vault track or completely brand new?? Either way, I'm 100% here for it," one fan gushed. "I'm about to blast this while crying if we are getting a RANDY TRAVIS song in 2024," a second fan agreed.

Meanwhile, other Randy Travis fans couldn't believe he may have new music the same year that Johnny Cash is dropping a new belated album. "This and Johnny Cash's new album I'm gonna die!!," a Country Music lover exclaimed. "If someone tells me George Jones has an unreleased album he recorded I'm gonna lose it," another wishful thinking fan added.

Other Country Music artists dropped their masks and joined in on the chorus of fans rejoicing. "Oh my lord this is going to be incredible," Luke Combs wrote. "One of the GOATs back in the studio!", Clay Walker seconded.

In 2021, to mark the 35th anniversary of his debut album Storms of Life, Travis released a deluxe edition that included three unreleased tracks: "Carryin' Fire," "Ain't No Use," and "The Wall."

Meanwhile, last year, at a tribute event for Randy Travis in Huntsville, Alabama, his wife Mary Travis announced upcoming new music. "The chances are 100% that fans will hear more music from Travis soon, by way of a forthcoming From the Vault album of songs that music fans have never before heard," she told Billboard at the time.

"It has already been mixed," Mrs. Travis continued. "Everything's ready to go by Kyle Lehning, Randy's producer." She also mentioned it's essentially an entire new album of Randy Travis's music.

It seems that this new album might be around the corner.