Randy Travis Gives Heartfelt Thanks To Post Malone for "Three Wooden Crosses" Cover at Stagecoach

Post Malone just nabbed a massive cosign to add to his new country credentials.

Country crooning icon Randy Travis took to social media to thank the pop superstar for his cover of "Three Wooden Crosses" at Stagecoach.

Fans on Instagram seemed rather warm to the whole thing. There was surely some thorny skepticism littered throughout the comment section but Travis liked all the comments that spotlighted love for Malone's rendition. "Do Post Malone and I have the same take on songs? 'Cause man he is covering all the ones I love," echoes one user.

The country legend liked one more notable comment, really establishing the change in Malone's narrative. "Post is awesome. I used to not like him. But I gave him a chance. Seems like a really great dude," one comment read.

Post Malone: New Face of Country?

This praise adds to a monumental shift in Post Malone's career.

Recently, the 28-year old superstar collaborated with the hottest country singer in Nashville Morgan Wallen for "I Had Some Help." There's no reason to fear that the song steers too far from country. It has just the right amount of twang in its guitars and subject matter to fit in. It has real potential to smash its way into the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, with Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" sitting comfortably at 5.

Malone has also been forecasting this transition for years now. He references Dwight Yoakam on his debut album Stoney. He's emphasized in interviews that he is a Johnny Cash kind of guy.

Additionally, he's put in a lot of work to be considered worthy to be in the industry. He shares Garth Brooks covers on his social media and teases a Luke Combs duet. He also gave a helping hand to Beyoncé in her country excursion by featuring on Cowboy Carter.

Randy Travis wasn't the only one Post Malone covered at Stagecoach. Brad Paisley also comes out to help him for a duet of "I'm Gonna Miss Her." Later in the night, he also brings out Wallen to premiere their song "I Had Some Help."

It's abundantly clear that this isn't just a phase in Malone's career. He has real stock in the industry.