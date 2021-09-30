CMT Names Randy Travis Its Newest Artist of a Lifetime

CMT announced on Thursday (Sept. 30) that living country music legend Randy Travis will be honored as an Artist of a Lifetime on Wed., Oct. 13 during its CMT Artists of the Year live broadcast.

Travis becomes just the sixth Artist of a Lifetime honoree, following Reba McEntire (2019), Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014).

"To think you receive a Lifetime Achievement award for sharing your heart with the world through music is really beyond words of gratitude," Travis shared in a press release. "CMT has been so good to me throughout my career and I'm happy they believe I gave something in return. I'm blessed and most thankful."

The news comes less than a week after Travis' debut album, Storms of Life, got the 35th anniversary reissue treatment with three previously unreleased songs plus remastered versions of the 10 original tracks.

"It is a privilege to announce Randy Travis as the recipient of this year's CMT Artist of a Lifetime award. His historic career encompassing multiple genres illuminates his extraordinary talent, determination and lasting influence on country music and beyond," said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, CMT, in a press release. "Randy's unmistakable, traditional country sound has shaped multiple generations and we're honored to celebrate this deserved lifetime honor with him."

❗ BREAKING NEWS ❗@randytravis will be honored as the CMT Artist of a Lifetime at the 2021 #CMTAOTY! Join us as we celebrate him Wednesday, October 13 at 9/8c on CMT! pic.twitter.com/B3osfAZJTY — CMT (@CMT) September 30, 2021

Read More: Mandy Barnett Invited to Become Member of the Grand Ole Opry

The 90-minute special, airing on CMT at 8 p.m. EST from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, celebrates the network's five previously-announced Artists of the Year: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs. Mickey Guyton will also be honored that evening as CMT's Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson. The Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer.

Related Videos