Randy Travis Announces First New Recording "Where That Came From" Since Having Stroke

Randy Travis is back, baby! The country music legend announced his first new music in more than a decade, exciting fans who have missed the musician's talent. Travis has focused on recovery in recent years from a debilitating stroke.
Travis has been teasing the new music for some time. However, he officially announced the new music on Facebook. He wrote, "It's been a while since my last new recording, but I'm excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade, 'Where That Came From.'"
He also wrote, "You'll hear much more about the special team of folks who came together to help make this magical moment in my career possible in the coming week. In the meantime, just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there's always more where that came from. Thank you for singing along all these years."
In response, fans were super excited. One wrote, "So awesome news!So very happy to hear your voice. Thank you for sharing God is Good!"
Fans Are Excited For Randy Travis Music
Still, another wrote, "Randy, I absolutely love this! Have missed getting new music from you in the past 10 years.
"Even in his state, his semi-coma state, he squeezed my hand,'' she said. "And he laid there, and I just, I saw this tear just fell. And it was, you know, one, two at a time. And I just went back to the doctors and I said, 'We're fighting this.'"
She said that she turned to fan letters for a source of strength.
"When we were still in the hospital, my sister-in-law would say, 'I need to bring you mail,' " Mary said. "Well, she would bring these big blue storage crates, and they would be full. Then, two or three days later, she'd bring another one and it was full. I read every one of those letters to Randy when we were in the hospital, even though he was in his coma state a lot of times. They gave us strength and encouragement."