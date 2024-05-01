Randy Travis Announces First New Recording "Where That Came From" Since Having Stroke

Randy Travis is back, baby! The country music legend announced his first new music in more than a decade, exciting fans who have missed the musician's talent. Travis has focused on recovery in recent years from a debilitating stroke.

Travis has been teasing the new music for some time. However, he officially announced the new music on Facebook. He wrote, "It's been a while since my last new recording, but I'm excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade, 'Where That Came From.'"

He also wrote, "You'll hear much more about the special team of folks who came together to help make this magical moment in my career possible in the coming week. In the meantime, just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there's always more where that came from. Thank you for singing along all these years."

In response, fans were super excited. One wrote, "So awesome news!So very happy to hear your voice. Thank you for sharing God is Good!"

Another wrote, "Simply beautiful. Been a fan from the beginning. May God continue to bless you Randy." Yet another wrote, "Can hardly wait for it. Congratulations. Much Lovefor you Randy, I have been a fan since day one"

Fans Are Excited For Randy Travis Music

Still, another wrote, "Randy, I absolutely love this! Have missed getting new music from you in the past 10 years.

I was just thankful that you were alive and making such great progress with your health & life. But to find out there is new music being released from you, absolutely thrilled me to pieces take care , Randy!!!"

Previously, Travis' wife Mary Davis opened up to TODAY about the immediate aftermath of the singer's stroke and his recover.