Ralph Emery, Country Music Hall of Famer and Legendary Broadcaster, Dies at 88

Ralph Emery, the legendary country music broadcaster and host of the primetime country music talk show Nashville Now, has died at age 88.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member passed away at the Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville surrounded by his family.

"Ralph had a deep love for his family, his friends and his fans," Emery's family shared in a statement.

Emery, born in McEwen, Tenn. in 1933, had a lifelong passsion for broadcasting. He attended the Tennessee School of Broadcasting and launched his career at WTPR in Paris, Tenn.

At the age of 24, Emery began working at Nashville's famed WSM.

Over the course of his career, Emery became a fixture of country music broadcasting, interviewing the genre's biggest stars.

"Ralph Emery was often better known than the stars he introduced to larger and larger audiences over the years as Country Music's foremost ambassador," Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO, said in a statement. "Our format had no better voice over the years than Ralph, who treated Country Music and its stars - many of whom went on to become his friend - with the kind of dignity and respect they deserved for decades. As a Country Music Hall of Famer, he will be remembered among so many of the artists he supported throughout his career. On a personal note, I worked with Ralph for many years, and I always looked forward to his lively stories when we sat down for lunch. My thoughts are with his family today."

Country legend Loretta Lynn was among the country artists to pay tribute to Emery.

"It breaks my heart to learn of Ralph Emery's passing," Lynn wrote on social media. "Ralph and I go way back. He was a Nashville original and you cannot underestimate the role he played in the growth and success of country music. He made you feel at ease and interviewed everyone just like an old friend."

"From WSM to Nashville Now, he was one of the best," Lynn continued. "He became a dear friend to me and Doo through the years and I'm gonna miss him. I wish we could sit down together for a talk just one more time. I'm sending all my love to Joy and his family."

In addition to Nashville Now, Emery hosted several TV shows over the years, including The Ralph Emery Show, Pop Goes the Country and Ralph Emery Live.

Emery is survived by his wife, Joy Emery, three sons, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.