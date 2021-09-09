RaeLynn Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Josh Davis: 'So Thankful For Our Little Blonde Miracle'

Country singer-songwriter and The Voice alum RaeLynn has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Daisy Rae Davis, with husband Josh Davis.

"7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07pm September 8th 2021 we became a family of three!" the singer wrote on social media "These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula @mollyburg17 for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world 🌼 babies are truly a gift. So thankful for our little blonde miracle ❤️ now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y'all!"

RaeLynn married Davis in 2016. She announced her pregnancy in May on her 27th birthday.

"Every year is special in its own way, but what's going to make my 27th year on this earth so special is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl," RaeLynn told People. "So that's why I wanted to wait because it's the best birthday present!"

The "God Made Girls" singer recently posted a video of herself dancing to Walker Hayes' viral TikTok hit "Fancy Like."

In an interview with People, RaeLynn said the women in the country music community have been a huge source of support.

"Katelyn [Brown] was the first friend I told outside of my family and she cried with me because it's been a dream of mine for a while to be a mama," RaeLynn said. "She has been such a light for me during this process. She and Summer Pardi have become some of my rocks during this quarantine year. I told Maren [Morris] and she was so excited! I honestly have been so fortunate to have had so many amazing women -- Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, Hayley Hubbard -- help me with tips on what I'll really need. I'm a pretty lucky girl."

