RaeLynn Teams With Crown Royal to Aid Out of Work Bartenders [Interview]

The Voice contestant turned country music star RaeLynn will team with Crown Royal this evening (April 24) for the liquor company's #GenerosityHour Happy Hour. It's more than an excuse to throw back an adult beverage after a long work week, as Crown Royal will support out of work bartenders through the USBG Bartender Assistance Fund.

While Crown Royal typically donates $1 for every use of the #GenerosityHour or #CrownRoyalDonation hashtag on social media (up to $200,000), they will double its cap (up to $400,000 total) during RaeLynn's 6:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. CST Instagram Live concert.

"I'll be singing some good ole', fun, rowdy country songs to get everybody amped up for another Friday night in quarantine paradise," RaeLynn says.

RaeLynn adds that she's excited to contribute to Crown Royal's good deed for those impacted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

"These bartenders are out of work," she says. "They work so hard, and I know they're huge supporters of Crown Royal to be able to give something to them for how much they do."

Many of RaeLynn's better songs, including recent singles "Tailgate" and "Keep Up," fit the upbeat mood of a long-distance trip to your local watering hole.

"I think it's honestly going to be such a good time tonight," she adds. "I love causes where we can help somebody but also be able to spend a little time together and have a good time."

RaeLynn transitioned in 2012 from a spot on Blake Shelton's Team Blake to a deal with Republic Nashville. Since then, she's excelled as a songwriter and a country singer for Big Machine Label Group and Warner Music Nashville.

Crown Royal was introduced in 1939 by Samuel Bronfman for the 1939 royal tour of Canada. The whiskey was sold only in Canada until the 1960s, when it was first introduced to international markets. It is the top-selling brand of Canadian whiskey in the United States.