Radio Icon Wanda Smith Dies Just A Day After 58th Birthday

Wanda Smith, iconic radio host, stand-up comedian, and actress, died at 58, just one day after her birthday. While her cause of death remains unknown, the celebrated host of the "Frank and Wanda in the Morning" show will be terribly missed.

Smith's death announcement came from V-103 Atlanta's social media. Smith worked at said radio station from 1998 to 2019. The statement was written by Rick Caffey, V-103 senior vice president and market manager. "Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years," reads the announcement. "We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family."

From 1998 to 2012, Smith co-hosted the "Frank and Wanda in the Morning" show alongside Frank Ski. She later returned in 2014, hosting alongside Ryan Cameron. While her co-hosts changed through the years, she remained at the station until 2019. "Wanda's impact touched lives beyond making us laugh... Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without," continued the announcement.

Remembering Amanda Smith

V-103 Atlanta later paid tribute to Smith in Larry Tinsley's program, Sunday Morning Praise. Stories and experiences with Smith were shared. Tameka Cottle, also known as Tiny, a singer-songwriter, wrote: "So sad! Wanda is a big part of my musical radio journey & Atlanta's radio legend. She will be missed." Other users reacted in the same way.

Later on, Andre Dickens, Atlanta Mayor, issued a statement regarding Wand Smith's passing. "Atlanta has lost a staple with the passing of Wanda Smith—not only in our city's media, but our culture," reads the statement. "We not only trusted her—we relied on her for her acumen, a common sense way of speaking to her listeners...and perhaps most importantly, telling us it was okay to laugh in good times and bad."

"She was a voice for so many Atlantans and my thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and folks like me who just loved her love for our city."

Wanda Smith is survived by his husband, LaMorris Sellers, and three children.