Racing Fans Lament Their Disappointment After Mystik Dan Loses The Preakness Race

Racing fans love a good upset, but this time they're disappointed. Mystik Dan failed to win the Preakness after previously winning the Kentucky Derby by inches. With Mystik Dan's defeat, there's again no triple-crown winner this year. Instead, Seize the Grey ultimately took home the victory with Mystik Dan coming in second.

Mystik Dan struggled with the weather and mud. However, Seize the Gey appeared to have a much easier time on the muddier track. Seize the Grey ultimately beat out Mystik Dan for the prize. With Mystik Dan's loss, the drought continues. It's been going on sxi years since the Kentucky Derby winner has also won the Preakness Stakes. It's by the far one of the longest droughts. You'd have to go back to 1989 to 1997 to find a similar stretch.

With the lack of a triple crown winner, fans couldn't help but express their disappointment. One person wrote, "Well, we have no triple crown winner in horse racing this year. Mystic Dan couldn't pull it off." Another commented, "Will the Musers interview a heart broken Mystic Dan on Monday at 840 about finishing second at the Preakness today?"

Racing Fans Are Disappointed By Mystik Dan

One person lamented their loss of money, writing, "I just spent my last $100 on Mystic Dan f—k." Another wrote, "Mystic Dan lost the Preakness so no triple crown winner this year."

At least one enjoyed the race, writing, "What a race! I think if the track was dry Mystic Dan would've won but it was still a great race!" Yet another wrote, "Poor mystic dan, he gave his all. Seize the grey just loved that wet track, happiest ive seen a horse race lol."

Meanwhile before the race, Mystik Dan's team weighed in on the challenges of the track. "It's not a given: We've got to run a good race," Mystik Dan trainer Kenny McPeek told ABC. "It's still not an easy race. There's no guarantees, and it's a very humbling sport, but right now we've got everything in line."

"This colt, the only time he ran on an off track, he excelled," assistant trainer Ray Bryner said. "It takes other horses' races away from them. Usually if you've god a mudder, they don't get slowed down much, whereas a lot of horses, they don't take to kickback that well. They don't feel as sure-footed in it, and they slip and slide a little bit."

Sadly, they ended up losing.