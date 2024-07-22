Rachel Minaya, Wife of Yankees Executive Omar, Found Dead — All Confirmed Details

Rachel Minaya, the wife of Yankees executive Omar Minaya, has died. Authorities found the Rachel deceased at their home in New Jersey on Saturday.

According to the New York Post, Omar wasn't home at the time when his wife died. It's unclear at this point who discovered Rachel and what exactly that caused her death. A person close to the Minaya family said that authorities have ruled out suicide as a cause of death. Still, her death came quite suddenly and as a shock to the entire family.

Omar and Rachel have been together for decades. The two share two adult sons — Justin and Teddy. Justin followed his father into sports, playing as forward for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rachel Minaya And Omar Were Together More Than 30 Years

Rachel and Omar started dating in 1989. They had a chance meeting at a New York hair salon. Sparks flew, and within just a year, the two got engaged on a trip to Italy. In 2023, Omar joined the New York Yankees. he served as senior adviser to general manager Biran Cashman. Previously, Omar has been steeped in the world of Major League Baseball . He served as the Mets' general manager from 2004 to 2010. He also served as a special assistant to several general managers from 2017 to 2020.

He also previously served as the general manager for the Montreal Expos. That franchise later became the Nationals in Washington. Omar served as the vice president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres from 2011-2015 as well. Omar got his start as a general manager after moving up in the League. He became known for his scouting abilities. During his time at the Mets, he signed Carlos Beltran and Pedro Martinez as well as drafted Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey.

As far as Rachel goes, it appears that she mostly maintained her status as a private individual outside of public outings with her husband. The couple were together for more than 30 years. At this time, Omar hasn't released a statement about his wife's passing. However, I'm sure that he and his sons are going through the worst time imaginable. It's difficult losing someone. So our thoughts go out to the family at this time.