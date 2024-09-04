Rachael Ray's New Video Leaving Fans Worried About Her Health

Rachel Ray viewers are concerned about the TV chef's health.

Recently, the iconic TV chef posted a clip from her series Rachael Ray in Tuscany on Instagram. There, she recalls a story where she invites legendary jazz singer Tony Bennett over for dinner. However, things take a turn for the worse when she 'almost killed him' in the process.

Rachael cooked Tony's favorite meal ever, Ossobuco, or braised veal shanks with polenta and bread. Then, she details how intensely she went about polishing the kitchen floors because she's bringing company over. However, this proves to be an absolute disaster. Ray explains, "When I pulled out the chair for Tony to sit down for his starter snacks and aperitivo, the chair slid out from under him and he hit his head on my marble counter behind him, and he fell to the floor."

Thankfully, Tony ends up dusting himself off and making it through dinner all the same. Moreover, he even asks for seconds! Still, this whole experience terrified Rachael at the time, to the point where Bennett's wife Susan had to console her.

However, this story does not stick with the audience in the comments. Rather, they fixate on Rachael slurring her words throughout the clip. It begs viewers to ask if she's actually okay or if there's something going on we don't know.

Rachael Ray Fans Worry About Her Health in the Instagram Comments

Admittedly, Rachael does seem a little slower. Her fast wit and commentary of the 2000s don't immediately come to mind in this clip. Rather, she paces the story a little slower. Additionally, one side of her face does appear a little sunken. But honestly, it just seems a bit nitpicky. Still, plenty of people speculate what's going on with the daytime chef. "It's obvious something going on and I'd say alcohol based on swollen face and body," one person says.

Conversely, others in the comments jump to her defense and don't see any issue. One Instagram puts it best in terms of what could be going on with Rachael Ray. "This is her normal speech pattern/mannerisms. Looks like maybe Bells Palsy, but honestly none of our business," they stress.