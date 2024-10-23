Rachael Ray Makes Rare Appearance Following Health Concerns

Rachael Ray finally finds herself back in the spotlight following some previous health concerns. Recently, The U.S. Sun captures photos of her at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival in Brooklyn, New York. There, she spends time amongst friends and promotes her Staple Gin brand. Moreover, she announce the winner of burger contest later that evening. "All of these years and see every single chef that's a former award winner here. These guys are seriously proud of their trophies and their belts, right? They take this seriously. I'm glad all of you are here, and I just want to say thank you to everyone here," Rachael Ray says.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"They've become a family to me over all these years, decades now... I love being here, and it's just wonderful to be with all of you and thank you for coming out for us, we appreciate you and your appetite. Have fun. Have a beer and a burger!" Rachael concludes.

Rachael Ray Takes to The Public Again After Previous Health Concerns

This comes on the heels of a cooking video that left fans concerned for her health. In the video, Rachael cooks Ossobuco, or braised veal shanks, while recalling a story with iconic Jazz singer Tony Bennett. However, that wasn't where the attention of her fans really lied. Rather, they flocked to the comments to point out her slightly sunken face and slurred words. Ultimately, she shrugs off the concern in the end and shows that there's nothing to worry about with her.

Additionally, Rachael Ray also launches a podcast titled I'll Sleep When I'm Dead. Her debut episode sees the iconic TV chef talk about the screaming matches she gets in with her husband. It registers as borderline toxic to me but I also don't have the energy for all that. She basks in it. "It's very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down," Rachael says. "John and I don't calm it down ever. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that's healthy. I really do. And I don't trust people that are too quiet."