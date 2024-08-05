Puddle of Mudd Frontman Arrested After SWAT Team And Crisis Negotiator Called In

Puddle of Mudd's frontman, Wes Scantlin, was arrested after a tense confrontation with a SWAT team. Per TMZ, the Southern California police department pulled Scantlin over. Scantlin had committed a traffic violation. When they ran his ID, officers quickly discovered that Scantlin had an active warrant. In a previous case, Scantlin allegedly had a weapon at an airport.

When officers told Scantlin to get out of the car, the musician reportedly refused. After several attempts failed, a crisis negotiator was called in to try and control the situation. Still, Scantlin refused to comply. That's when the situation escalated.

According to TMZ's sources, pepper spray was used. Failing that, the SWAT team was finally called in. They broke Scantlin's window, shooting non-lethal pepper balls to coerce Scantlin, finally, out of the vehicle. In addition to the outstanding warrant against him, Scantlin will have to fight the new charge of resisting arrest.

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Is Arrested Following A Tense SWAT Showdown

As usual, the internet had a lot to say about the conflict and Scantlin's persistence. "Finding out singer for Puddle of Mud is more gangster than singer for System Of A Down," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated. I admit, it takes a lot of something to stand up to the police so doggedly. For most people, I have a hard time imagining anyone being so recklessly bold.

"Everything's so blurry, my body starts to shake. The cops they are against me, they just hit me with pepper spray... Now they got the SWAT team, I cannot move at all, F— they broke my window, they now shoot me with pepper balls," another user joked, replicating a Puddle of Mudd song. Sometimes, the internet gets it right. It's rare, but it happens!

"He came to the machine shop year Puddle of Muddy. Had my ticket and all. This mofo gets arrest for drinking and driving. Idt I got my money back for the show being canceled!" I mean, it's the perfect excuse to not show up for one of your shows if you didn't feel like it. "My bad, y'all. Had a date with the local precinct."