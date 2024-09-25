Psychic Claims Brian Laundrie Wants To Apologize To Gabby Petito's Mom From Beyond The Grave

Three years after Gabby Petito's death, a celebrity psychic claims that Brian Laundrie wants to apologize to Petito's mother for the murder.

Laundrie took his own life after a search to find him. Authorities wanted him in connection for killing Petito during a cross country road trip. Now, psychic Jonathan Mark claims Laundrie wants to make amends to Nichole Schmidt.

"Brian Laundrie is one hundred percent trying to come through, but Gabby is not letting him come through," Jonathan told Nichole in a teaser for the Connect with Jonathan Mark podcast. "I don't want him coming through either, if I'm being honest with you. Unless you want him to, I'm not going to let him come through."

However, Nichole said she wanted to hear what Laundrie had to say from beyond the grave. She said, "If he has something to say, I'd like to hear it."

The psychic revealed that Laundrie wanted to make amends with the mother. "It's more of an apology," he said. "I will say."

Brian Laundrie And Gabby Petitio

Previously, Nichole chose to publicly forgive Laundrie for the role he played in her daughter's death.

"I speak for myself here when I say Brian, I forgive you," Nichole said during an appearance at CrimeCon 2024 in May. "I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, and I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life."

However, Nichole refuses to forgive Brian's mother Roberta Laundrie and his father Christopher Laundrie. She believes that they covered up her daughter's murder. The family settled out of court in a civil lawsuit.

"As for you, Roberta, and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mine with your evil ways," Nichole added at CrimeCon. "I see no empathy in your eyes. No remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions."

Meanwhile, the Laundrie family lawyer offered this statement.

"Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny," the Laundrie's lawyer said in a statement to E! News at the time. "This lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to Law Enforcement or any third-party including the Petito family."