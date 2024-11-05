Protesters Gather Outside South Carolina Pastor John Paul Miller's House

The South Carolina John Paul Miller has gained the eyes of the nation due to public suspicion over his wife's suicide. On Sunday, protestors gathered outside his home with banners demanding justice for his wife. This occurred only days after the FBI raided his home.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The pastor has not been charged with anything. The FBI only confirmed to WMBF News that they searched the house. No other details have been given.

Due to the lack of charges and the apparent lack of investigation, protestors united. Since the suicide of the pastor's wife, Mica Miller, lots of information has come to light. Protestors wore purple and had varying signs.

"Justice For Mica!" wrote one.

"If Mica Was Your Daughter Or Sister You Would Want Justice," penned another.

They stood outside the home for an unconfirmed length of time. It's also unknown if they have since returned to the home to continue their protests.

Miller Believed To Have Caused His Wife's Suicide

John Paul Miller is believed to have contributed to his wife's suicide after reports of abuse and grooming from Mica herself.

Mica committed suicide on April 27 in Lumber River State Park in Robeson County. This happened only two days after filing for divorce.

According to News13, Mica made allegations of grooming "in a Feb. 21 complaint about a stolen vehicle after being discharged from an involuntary hospital stay." he had been grooming her from the age of 10, says the report.

The outlet also wrote that "Miller's suicide came after well documented claims of abuse within her marriage, substantiated by court records filed last week by her siblings in a bid to control her estate."

A lifetime of grooming and abuse will lead anyone into very dark places and outcomes. The public have heard Mica's story and demand justice against John Paul Miller.

The FBI raided the pastor's house but no other information has been given about their investigation. Until something is done, I don't suspect the people will give up their protest for justice.