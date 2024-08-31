Protester Charges Donald Trump During Rally

President Donald Trump was speaking at a Johnstown, Pennsylvania rally when a protester tried to charge the former president.

Someone caught the incident on video. It showed an unidentified protestor attempting to scale a barricade to get to Trump.

In the video, security quickly grabs the protester from the barricade and pulled him down. They then quickly escorted him out of the rally.

?Protestor charges President Trump while speaking at Johnstown, Pennsylvania rally— security tackles them to the ground pic.twitter.com/cPYkiZmQvE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2024

At this time, we're not sure who the protester is. The incident comes after an assassination attempt on Trump's life during a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump Speaks On Assassination Attempt

Trump previously spoke on the assassination attempt. He shared what happened from his point of view.

"In order to see the chart, I started to turn to my right, and was ready to begin a further turn, which I'm lucky I didn't, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me, really hard, on my right ear," Trump recalled. "I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that—it can only be a bullet,'—and moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down, and my hand was covered with blood, just blood all over the place. I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack, and in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground."

"There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe, because I had God on my side," Trump continued. "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight."

"But that isn't the reason they didn't move—the reason is that they knew I was in serious trouble, they saw all of the blood, and thought I was dead, and they just didn't want to leave me, and you can see that love written all over their faces," he said.

Meanwhile, House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner condemned the security detail.

"If he had been killed, they would be culpable," Turner said about the Secret Service. "Every aspect of their failure leads right to giving an opportunity to shoot Donald Trump. And that is going to be the major issue."