Property Brothers' Make Cameo in Hilarious 'SNL' Miss Universe Sketch

The Property Brothers shocked fans when they appeared on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The duo, Jonathan and Drew Scott, took part in a parody of the Miss Universe competition alongside some other famous faces.

The Miss Universe spoof placed SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson as the host, who called the show "one of several shows still on the air where we rate women," hilariously clarifying "but it's not what you think, we do it based off of looks."

After the raucous introduction, Kenan introduced the final contestants, which included Albania, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Israel, Barbados, and France. Each Miss Universe hopeful screeched the name of their country at the top of their lungs, seemingly in reference to a recent meme where Miss France's Eva Colas' similar introduction from her home country of France during the real Miss Universe contest had fans laughing along with her.

As the sketch moved along, every contestant spoke in a loud, screech-like voice and showed bizarre behavior like screaming their talents instead of demonstrating them. Actress Aubrey Plaza was especially loud, given her analogue to the real Miss France.

One question was particularly silly, as Thompson asked the contestants what their favorite TV show was. Answers ranged from the first episode of the series Nip/Tuck to the Shakira Super Bowl halftime show.

A confused Thompson threw it to Jonathan and Drew (and Tony) to name a winner after that: "Let's just go to our judges, who are inexplicably the two Property Brothers and Tony Hawk!"

Thompson asked the judges who they chose to win the competition, with Jonathan and Drew throwing up "France" signs and Tony Hawk voting for himself, then screaming his own name.

"It really is the Property Brothers and Tony Hawk, that's crazy," Thompson said, surprised. "Fellas, why did you take this gig?"

"Bad with money," Jonathan said and raised another sign with the same phrase, while Drew said "I'm his twin" and raised his sign. Meanwhile, Hawk simply raised a sign that said "France" and screamed the word. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Miss France won the competition.

But the real winners of the sketch? Property Brothers fans, of course.

