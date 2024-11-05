Promises Of A Good Time: Woman Tied Up Florida Man On Beach Then Savagely Attacked Him

A Florida man agreed to visit the beach with a woman who promised him a good time. He expected to get tied up on the beach to enjoy some frisky fun. She was joined by another man, however, and the couple proceeded to attack the unassuming tied-up man.

On Wednesday, the victim who remains unnamed was invited by Alana Cagle, 18, to go to the beach for sex. They went to an Ormond-by-the-Sea beach, according to the arrest affidavit. Upon getting to the beach, however, things seemed off.

The victim thought the situation seemed off by the time they got to the beach. When Cagle began tying his legs together, however, he tried to call the thing off. As he tried to untie himself and leave, Cagle's accomplice, Wayne Streeter, 24, appeared.

Both Cagle and Streeter then began to attack the victim with a hatchet.

Man Assaulted On Beach Left Hospitalised

The victim couldn't get untied in time as Cagle proceeded to jump on his legs. As the victim fought her off and untied himself, he ran away with Streeter in chase.

Streeter tackled the man and began choking him. Whilst Streeter held the victim in place, Cagle began to punch and strike him all over. The hatchet was used in the attack. He was left with lacerations to his legs and back and cuts to his abdomen. Some of the lacerations were deep.

The shirtless and bloodied victim managed to escape and run away. He found a deputy. From there he was taken to a hospital.

An Ormond officer found and traffic stopped a car with both Cagle and Streeter inside. The victim's backpack was in the car as well. Blood appeared on the vehicle. They have been taken into custody. Furthermore, a deputy searching the beach found blood along the path where the victim ran. He also found a hatchet sheath, a shirt, and a hat.

Cagle and Streeter deny what happened. They claim that they were a couple and had driven to the beach by themselves. Streeter said that the victim pushed Cagle, prompting Streeter to attack him.

It's currently unknown why the pair targeted the victim. But it's clear that he won't accept random sex acts from strangers ever again.