'Dancing With The Stars' Dancer Michaela DePrince Passes Away at 29

The ballet community currently mourns the loss of one of their own. Dancer Michaela Mabinty DePrince, known for her work as a ballerina, suddenly passes away. She was only 29 years old.

Recently, her team confirmed the tragic news on Instagram. Moreover, they emphasize DePrince's undying love for art and dance. "With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince," they write. "Whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond. Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places."

You might know Michaela for a couple of her other roles as well. She danced for Beyoncé's Freedom music video. Moreover, the pop legend handpicked DePrince for the work, according to the Wall Street Journal. She also danced on Dancing With The Stars.

Currently, there is no word on the cause of death.

Michaela DePrince's Sisters Mourn The Loss of The Professional Dancer

Sadly, Michaela leaves behind five sisters and two brothers after her tragic passing. Additionally, Her sister Mia writes on Facebook to eulogize the loss of her sister. She shares the times they would create their own musicals together. "My beautiful sister is no longer here. From the very beginning of our story back in Africa, sleeping on a shared mat in the orphanage, Michaela and I used to make up our own musical theater plays and act them out," she says. "When we got adopted, our parents quickly poured into our dreams and arose the beautiful, gracefully strong ballerina that so many of you knew her as today."

Furthermore, Mia concluded by sketching Michaela's beautiful journey. "Whether she was leaping across the stage or getting on a plane and flying to third-world countries to provide orphans and children with dance classes, she was determined to conquer all her dreams in the arts and dance. Michaela (Mabinty) has left her footprints in the sand and on so many stages across the world."