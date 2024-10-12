Prison Guard Impregnated By Inmate, Gets Caught Trying To Smuggle Him Drugs

Amber Clavell, 25, mother-of-two and prison officer, slept with one of Geoffrey Pearce Correctional Centre's inmates and became pregnant in Windsor, Australia. She was later discovered attempting to smuggle 33g of methamphetamine for her inmate lover. She pleaded guilty to six different charges and avoided jail time.

Clavell began an intimate relationship with inmate Michael Kennedy between January and April 2024. Kennedy, who was convicted of armed robbery, met Clavell when she was a program and services officer at the intensive drug and alcohol program at Geoffrey Pearce Correctional Centre.

Eventually, Clavell became pregnant with Kennedy's child. Clavell texted the news to Jessica Elguindy, a friend and fellow correctional officer. Similarly to Clavell, Elguindy was also involved in an intimate relationship with another inmate, which ended up with her receiving a 12-month community correction order.

Clavell accessed the NSW Corrective Services system to gather information about Kennedy. She also used the Offender Telephone System to access inmate phone calls. When confronted, she initially denied knowing Kennedy, but authorities found a love letter addressed to Kennedy in Clavell's phone. She then admitted to sharing intimate images with the inmate. Kennedy was using an illegally obtained phone to contact Clavell.

Moreover, Clavell admitted to smuggling 33g of crystal meth that was stuffed in balloons for Kennedy to consume, despite Kennedy being in a rehabilitation program when she met Clavell.

Clavell Sentenced

Authorities charged Amber Clavell with accessing or modifying restricted data, misconduct in public office, risk to safety, and smuggling charges. Clavell pleaded guilty to all six of these charges and Penrith District Court sentenced her to two years and three months as a community correction order. She will need to complete 200 hours of community service as well.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Magistrate Stephen Corry was baffled by Clavell's actions. "Her lack of professional qualifications and training was a major contributing factor to her offending ... She was thrown in the deep end and told to kick [her] legs and swim," Magistrate Corry said.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Craig Pullen stated that sentencing Clavell was crucial to delivering a message. "A fundamental message must be sent not only to the accused, but to the community and other persons that hold similar positions ... [she was] entrusted into one of the most important positions by way of persons who go into custody," Pullen said.