Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Elvis' Private Life

Elvis Presley remains one of the biggest celebrities the world will ever see. Living with that sort of visibility from the public eye seems like absolute torture. It's no wonder why so many celebrities wish they could just operate out in the public like normal people again. They can't take regular trips to the store, sit down at a restaurant. Any mundane activity is broken up by the fact that they're a celebrity. Consequently, they need a safe haven where they can get away and live relatively normally. For Elvis, he had one in particular he cherished.

Recently, Elvis' ex wife Priscilla Presley speaks to a local news outlet in Hawaii. There, she reveals how he would often escape to the islands there and find his peace and tranquility. "He would always go there to relax, first chill out, and then he felt much better in confronting what he had to do and finish up... shows in Vegas and other places as well," she says.

Elvis Presley Would Retreat to Hawaii in Times of Extreme Stress

Most of the time, Elvis' stress mostly comes from the expectation he would place upon himself to perform. Then, once all that was said and done, he would go back to Hawaii and reevaluate his next steps and take everything in. "When he performed. I mean, he gave it his all," Priscilla Presley continues. "So, after that month, let's say, of him performing, he just needed to chill out and just not think of anything and relax... appreciate life."

It's no secret he loved Hawaii deeply throughout his life. Presley often filmed and dedicated his movies to the beautiful environment such as Blue Hawaii, Hawaiian Style and Girls! Girls! Girls!. You can hear it in Elvis' music as well. As much as you can gauge his roots in Nashville, his love songs exude that beachy, sunset kind of love you expect from Hawaii. Take Can't Help Falling in Love, one of his warmest, most romantic songs ever. The guitars radiates the loving glow of the state.