Priscilla Presley Announces Mom's Death, Granddaughter Riley Keough Pays Tribute

Priscilla Presley has announced she suffered another tragic loss. The 76-year-old actress and ex-wife of Elvis Presley shared on Instagram that her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, died at the age of 95. Sharing a photo of her mother, she stated, "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed away today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention to herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us. ❤️."

Anna gave birth to Priscilla when she was 19-years old after marrying Navy Pilot James Wagner in 1944. Priscilla was 6-months-old when her father died in a plane crash.

Riley Keough, Pricilla's granddaughter, also honored her great-grandmother through a post featuring Iversen with her husband, Paul Beaulieu, and a young Priscilla. Keough wrote, "We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana ❤️."

The family has had quite some difficult years after suffering the loss of Benjamin Keough, who was the son of Lisa Marie Presley. Benjamin tragically died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

Keough honored her late brother on the anniversary of his death with some beautiful throwback photos. She wrote on Instagram, "Today has been a year without you baby brother. I miss you endlessly every day." Following the death of her grandson, Priscilla called the unexpected loss "devastating," saying, "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life."

Keough is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and made her feature film debut at the age of 20. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in The Girlfriend Experience.

