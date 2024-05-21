Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Alleged Graceland Foreclosure With Three Simple Words

Priscilla Presley is speaking out about that alleged Graceland foreclosure. The icon is denying that any foreclosure will go through, insisting the entire thing is nothing but good old-fashioned fraud.
Priscilla didn't mince words either. Taking to social media, she had just three words about the transaction. "It's a scam!" Priscilla Presley wrote on her X account. That was enough for her followers and Elvis fans. However, let me clear things up. Priscilla isn't saying that the news about the foreclosure is fake news. It's indeed real. However, she's saying that the company attempting to proceed with a foreclosure has no legal ground to stand on.
That company Naussany Investments and Private Lending alleges that the late Lisa Marie Presley signed a Deed of Trust for a $3.8 million loan in 2018. They claimed that Lisa Marie never paid back the loan and used Graceland as collateral. The company is seeking to sell-off Graceland to recoup on these funds. However, Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough claims it's all just one big scam.
Keough said, "The note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable."
Elvis Presley Family Claims Graceland Fraud
"The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," Keough continued. The court granted a temporary restraining order preventing the sell of Graceland, which was set for this week.
"On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale," Keough's complaint also stated.
Keough also has evidence to support her side that this is indeed fraud. Her attorney is claiming that Lisa Marie's signatures on the documents were forgeries. That was actually pretty easy to prove. You see, the documents list a notary, which is a person that verifies these signatures.
The notary denies that Lisa Marie ever signed the documents. They also denied to ever meeting Lisa Marie. All of this is pretty damaging to the company. However, we'll see what happens at the hearing later this week in regards to Graceland.