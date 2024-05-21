Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Alleged Graceland Foreclosure With Three Simple Words

Priscilla Presley is speaking out about that alleged Graceland foreclosure. The icon is denying that any foreclosure will go through, insisting the entire thing is nothing but good old-fashioned fraud.

Priscilla didn't mince words either. Taking to social media, she had just three words about the transaction. "It's a scam!" Priscilla Presley wrote on her X account. That was enough for her followers and Elvis fans. However, let me clear things up. Priscilla isn't saying that the news about the foreclosure is fake news. It's indeed real. However, she's saying that the company attempting to proceed with a foreclosure has no legal ground to stand on.

That company Naussany Investments and Private Lending alleges that the late Lisa Marie Presley signed a Deed of Trust for a $3.8 million loan in 2018. They claimed that Lisa Marie never paid back the loan and used Graceland as collateral. The company is seeking to sell-off Graceland to recoup on these funds. However, Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough claims it's all just one big scam.

Keough said, "The note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable."

Elvis Presley Family Claims Graceland Fraud

"The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," Keough continued. The court granted a temporary restraining order preventing the sell of Graceland, which was set for this week.