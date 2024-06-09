'Price is Right' Contestant Wins Double Showcase With Near-Perfect Bid

The things I would do to have this guy's luck. This contestant on The Price is Right just pulled off the an all-time heist.

Alberta, Canada's own Patrice Masse makes it all the way to the Showcase Showdown on a recent episode of the iconic game show. With a premium package of a car, a Miami trip, and more, the man bids $39,500. The rules dictate that if a bid goes within $250 without going over, the contestant wins as the rare "Double Showcase Winner."

Even longtime host Drew Carey is taken aback when he reads at the card. "So, let me tell ya," he says, wearing a massive grin. The crowd is eating out of the palm of his hand in anticipation. "Thirty-nine thousand, five-oh-ONE." The audience goes wild.

And suddenly Pat Sajak's retirement is not the biggest game show thing to happen today. Holy shit. $1 #PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/2krSFFJxOV — Judson (@JudsonK17) June 7, 2024

Ultimately, Masse walks away from The Price is Right with $83,068 in prizes. His haul gets him the following: trips to Milan, Hawaii, and Miami, with Versace, Gucci, and Coach to wear. A Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 motorcycle. Lastly, a brand new Kia K5 GT-Line. Patrice's wife hugs him in excitement as he digests the miracle of it all.

Fans Are in Shock, Creates Viral Moment

In addition to Masse's surprise, The Price is Right fans rejoice for him. As a sublime distraction from Pat Sajak's retirement, X users applaud the contestant's victory. Someone bluntly says, "I'm fired up watching this lol."

Moreover, some remember how rare it is to pull this feat off. One person tweets, "I think someone's guessed their showcase cost exactly right 4 times. Even with that, it's still amazing to see someone get that close."

Conversely, I appreciate one user's sarcasm to winning all that loot. They say, "Damn that's incredible!! Hopefully he can cover the taxes on that $83K double showcase total!"

Similarly, another user remarks, "and yet has to pay tax on all those prizes equaling $40k or half of the value of his winning unfortunately cause ya know, Merica."