President Joe Biden Speaks Out On Attempted Assassination On Donald Trump

President Joe Biden has officially commented on the assassination attempt on his political rival Donald Trump. In a press conference, the president condemned political violence.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," Biden added.

Meanwhile, Biden said he hasn't actually spoken with Trump yet. However, he said that wants to speak with Trump when the former president is ready.

"I hope I get to speak to him tonight," Mr. Biden says. "I have an opinion, but I don't have any facts," Biden said of whether or not it was an assassination attempt.

Biden Speaks Out

Additionally, Biden has agreed to pause all outbound communications for now. "The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible," the official told NBC News.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama and others have also shared their thoughts. "Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," Obama said. "Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Initially after the shooting, the White House also said in a statement, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."

The Secret Service also offered their own statement on the incident. "An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

As for Trump, he's doing "fine" after the incident. Steven Cheung, wrote: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."