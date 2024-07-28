Preliminary Cause of Deadly Crash That Killed The Nelons Revealed

.More information regarding the passing of 3 members the Atlanta gospel group The Nelons comes out. The reports lend a little clarity as to how the tragic events transpire.

Recently, Gaither Music Management releases a statement that 3 of the 4 members of The Nelons pass away in a plane crash. They also reveal that other crew members and their family's lives were taken by the fatal incident as well. ""Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa," the statement reads.

Additionally, one of Amber Kistler's last Instagram posts highlights the tragedy even further. Beforehand, she celebrates a beautiful 5 year anniversary with her 'partner for life.' She captions her post, "It seems Iike yesterday I was getting into my dress to walk down the aisle to you. I can't explain into words exactly what you mean to me, simply because there just aren't enough. I can say that I'm so thankful for a marriage like ours."

The Nelons Pass Away in Devastating Plane Crash

Now, investigators inform BBC News of the preliminary reports on what caused the plane to crash and kill 3 of the 4 Nelons. A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman suggests that 'an auto pilot issue' causes the plane go down. Moreover, the plane crashes at about 1pm on its way to Seattle. The gospel group would perform on a summer cruise to Alaska upon landing. After, the crash causes a wildfire north of Gillette, Wyoming.

The gospel family Nelons are survived by their youngest member Autumn and her husband Jamie Streetman. She takes to socials to express her gratitude for everyone sharing their loving messages. ""Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days," she says.

Autumn and her husband learn of the devastating news when they arrive in Seattle separately. Together, they would unite on the beautiful. Unfortunately, the Nelons only survive through Autumn and her growing family.